Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) amends the terms of its previously announced bought deal offering to upsize it to C$30M.

Under the amended terms, Canaccord Genuity, Sprott Capital Partners, and RBC Capital Markets will purchase, on a bought deal basis, 20M units at C$1.50 each.

Each unit will comprise one common share ‎‎and one half of one common share ‎purchase warrant exercisable at C$1.90

Underwriters have an option to acquire up to an additional 3M units for additional gross proceeds of up to C$4.5M

Marathon intends to use the net proceeds for development and exploration of the Valentine gold project, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.