Altice USA -0.9% as Bernstein cites execution issues

May 05, 2020 11:06 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)ATUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is down 0.9% after a downgrade at Bernstein to Market Perform, from Outperform.
  • That's due to execution issues: “Altice has executed poorly or reduced its commitment to key strategic initiatives,” Bernstein says about a company that no longer features a "standout risk/reward."
  • Aside from missed strategic opportunities, subscriber results have been disappointing and average revenue trends have gotten weaker, it says.
  • The firm cut its price target to $27 from $33, now implying 12% upside.
  • Wall Street analysts are Bullish overall, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.