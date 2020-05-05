Altice USA -0.9% as Bernstein cites execution issues
May 05, 2020 11:06 AM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)ATUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is down 0.9% after a downgrade at Bernstein to Market Perform, from Outperform.
- That's due to execution issues: “Altice has executed poorly or reduced its commitment to key strategic initiatives,” Bernstein says about a company that no longer features a "standout risk/reward."
- Aside from missed strategic opportunities, subscriber results have been disappointing and average revenue trends have gotten weaker, it says.
- The firm cut its price target to $27 from $33, now implying 12% upside.
- Wall Street analysts are Bullish overall, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bullish.