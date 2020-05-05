One Nomura strategist doesn't see "sell in May and go away" any less true this year, as tempting as it might be to think April's rally still has some steam left.

"I think for retail investors who probably missed that rally last month and are scratching their heads on why we rallied, the danger is now they try to chase, and think the rally has more legs from here, because much of the macro hedge fund space is really setting up for a move lower again," Charlie McElligott, Nomura managing director, cross-asset macro strategy, told MarketWatch in an interview.

Further, he expects plenty of bad corporate and economic news in the next few months, including guidance cuts, pending bankruptcies, a potential wave of white-collar layoffs, and the possibility of the U.S.-China trade war heating up.

September to December could be poised for equity gains, if another wave of the coronavirus doesn't occur.

Taking it from an academic perspective, Seeking Alpha contributor Ploutos sees evidence to the "sell in May and go away" adage. In the past 60+ years, the annualized return for the S&P 500 for the six months from May to October was just 4.9% vs. a 16.3% annualized return for November was 16.34%.

However, "a pandemic-induced correction out-of-step with this seasonal pattern may well challenge this hypothesis," Ploutos wrote.

Ploutos, though, isn't advocating on sitting on cash for the next six months — "For most Seeking Alpha readers, a long-term buy-and-hold strategy, tailored to your personalized investment horizon and risk tolerance, designed to capture equity risk premia over time is advisable."

