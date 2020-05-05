Bank of America lifts its FQ3 revenue estimate on Buy-rated Peloton Interactive (PTON +5.9% ) to $493M from $481M, while keeping its EBITDA estimate unchanged given the potential for added supply chain costs.

The firm says a key point from the PTON update will be if recent unit demand is seen an incremental, or possibly borrowing from holiday sales.

BofA keeps Peloton in its in-home stock group that should benefit from a longer-term change in consumer habits. "For a large % of gym users, we think the Peloton experience will be preferable, and limiting exposure to health risks will be one more important driver for behavior change over the next five years," reasons BofA.

Peloton is due to report earnings tomorrow.