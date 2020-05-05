Canadian heavy crude oil has surged to its strongest price vs. futures since at least 2008, Bloomberg reports, as oil sands producers cut production and Enbridge (ENB +1.9% ) agreed to open part of its pipeline system for storage.

Imperial Oil (IMO +1% ) has said it was reducing heavy oil production from its Kearl mine to 150K bbl/day in Q2 vs. a capacity of 220K bbl/day; ConocoPhillips (COP +3.4% ) cut output on its 150K bbl/day Surmont oil sands wells by 100K bbl/day; Suncor Energy (SU +2% ) is operating just one of two units at its Fort Hills oil sands mine; Cenovus Energy (CVE +5.8% ) has cut Christina Lake oil sands output by 60K bbl/day; and Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF +6.3% ), which shut its Hangingstone oil sands wells, said last week it would reduce production from its Leismer oil sands site to 8K bbl/day from its 20K bbl/day capacity.

Western Canadian Select's June discount in Alberta to U.S. benchmark futures shrank to US$3.80/bbl, the narrowest gap since at least 2008, according to Bloomberg data, and WCS at Cushing was at a $0.75/bbl discount to futures, putting the difference between Alberta and the U.S. supply hub far below the cost of transport.