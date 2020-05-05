Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP +9.2% ) says Q1 results exceeded previous guidance expectations with adjusted EBITDA of $151.4M, up 31% Y/Y, distributable cash flow increase 38% to $94M.

Leverage ratio stands at 4.0x, and distribution coverage of 2.1x

Crestwood updates its full-year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range to $520M - $570M, with leverage ratio range of 4.25x to 4.75x, compared to a maximum leverage covenant of 5.5x.

Forecasts 2020 distributable cash flow of $290M - $340M and growth project capital spending in the range of $140M - $160M

Expects net income/(loss) of ($15)M to $35M.

