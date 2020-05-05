TransDigm (TDG -3.1% ) dives as much as 4.4% during its earnings conference call after the company says it is bracing for a sharp downturn in aero aftermarket sales.

TransDigm sees commercial aftermarket sales falling 70%-80% and OEM end market shrinking 25%-40% for rest of the year.

But the company expects to stay cash-positive during the pandemic downturn, saying it has $4.2B in cash with no major debt payments until 2024.

Shares already were lower despite beating Q1 earnings estimates, as it said COVID-19 would hurt commercial aftermarket sales and adversely affect commercial OEM sales over the long term.