Archrock reports Q1 adjusted EBITDA increase 24%; lowers debt
May 05, 2020 11:41 AM ETArchrock, Inc. (AROC)AROCBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Archrock’s (AROC +1.9%) Q1 net loss of $61.2M included a non-cash impairment of remaining $99.8M of goodwill associated with the Elite Compression acquisition
- Adjusted EBITDA increased to $112.9M compared to $91.2M in Q1 of 2019.
- Archrock’s leverage ratio was 4.05x, pro forma for the redemption of $350M senior notes due 2022; long-term debt stands at $1.81B
- In anticipation of lower customer activity levels, AROC further reduced 2020 capital expenditures and cut expenses; anticipates annualized cash savings of $75M - $85M
- Reduced planned 2020 capital expenditures to $140M - $170M, 60% lower than 2019 at the midpoint
