Average daily volume at Cboe Global Markets' (CBOE +3.4% ) four U.S. equities exchanges in April fell 25% to 2.03B shares vs. March, but jumped 99% Y/Y.

Note: March 2020 had one more trading day than the 21 trading days in April 2020 and 2019.

Options total ADV of 9.56M contracts fell 20% M/M and increased 47% Y/Y.

Futures ADV of 112K contracts sank 68% M/M and 49% Y/Y.

European equities total average daily notional value of €6.17B declined 48% M/M and 30% Y/Y.

Global FX ADNV of $29.3B fell 47% M/M and 7.2% Y/Y.