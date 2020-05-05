Total (TOT +6% ) says it has been told by Occidental Petroleum (OXY +4.2% ) that it cannot acquire oil and gas assets in Algeria that were part of the $8.8B deal reached by the companies on Anadarko's assets in Africa.

"Occidental officially told us that we cannot acquire the Algeria assets," Total CEO Patrick Pouyanne said during today's earnings conference call.

Pouyanne said Algeria's government objects to the deal, and Occidental will remain as operator unless it can find a way to sell the assets to Total.

The Anadarko assets in are in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique and South Africa; the deal in Mozambique, which includes a giant liquefied natural gas project, has been concluded.