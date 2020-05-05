Nomura Instinet thinks leisure travel will be under pressure for the next 12 to 24 months, but sees timeshare companies in better shape than hotel operators due to built-in demand from existing owners, sticky management fees and revenue from existing loan portfolios.

"We believe vacation ownership companies are well positioned to weather the travel shutdown, supported by management and financing revenues that are not attached to current sales as well as highly flexible cost structure," writes analyst Brian Dobson.