Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.12 (-119.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $161.59M (-45.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IONS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.