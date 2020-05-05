CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (+0.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.14B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CVS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.

