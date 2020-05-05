USA Compression Partners (USAC +6.0% ) reports Q1 net loss of $602.5M, including $619.4M charge due to non-cash impairment of goodwill.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 5% Y/Y $50.1M, and adjusted EBITDA is up 4.8% to $106.2M

Distributable cash flow remains almost unchanged at ~$55M, with coverage ratio of 1.08x

Amid current economic uncertainty, USAC plans to further reduce 2020 growth capital spending by ~25%.

Also, taken cost-cutting measures, reducing operating expenses by ~10%

For 2020, forecasts net loss range of $590M - $570M, with adjusted EBITDA of $395M - $415M and distributable cash flow range of $195M - $215M

Previously: USA Compression Partners EPS of -$6.36 (May 5)