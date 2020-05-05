Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ET By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.71 (+13.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.37B (+20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALXN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.