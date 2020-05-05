Zoetis Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETZoetis Inc. (ZTS)ZTSBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.87 (-1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (+2.7% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ZTS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
