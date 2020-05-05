Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETAlnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)ALNYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.51 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $90.45M (+171.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALNY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.