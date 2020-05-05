Horizon Pharma Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETHorizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP)HZNPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $287.88M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HZNP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.