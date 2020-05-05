Ares Management Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)ARESBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $350.23M (-26.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ARES has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.