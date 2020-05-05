CF Industries (CF +6.4% ) and Mosaic (MOS +9.5% ) move higher after Nutrien (NTR +2.5% ) said it would temporarily shut down one of its four ammonia plants in Trinidad for at least three months; Mosaic also reported Q1 earnings and upbeat Q2 guidance.

The Trinidad plant has an annual ammonia capacity of 600K metric tons/year, which BMO analyst Joel Jackson says represents 7%-8% of estimated 7.5M-8M mt of Nutrien's ammonia capacity.

The other three ammonia plants and one urea facility at the Nutrien site will continue to operate at normal rates.