CF Industries (CF +6.4%) and Mosaic (MOS +9.5%) move higher after Nutrien (NTR +2.5%) said it would temporarily shut down one of its four ammonia plants in Trinidad for at least three months; Mosaic also reported Q1 earnings and upbeat Q2 guidance.
The Trinidad plant has an annual ammonia capacity of 600K metric tons/year, which BMO analyst Joel Jackson says represents 7%-8% of estimated 7.5M-8M mt of Nutrien's ammonia capacity.
The other three ammonia plants and one urea facility at the Nutrien site will continue to operate at normal rates.
Scotiabank's Ben Isaacson says the closure may "inadvertently" help Methanex (MEOH +8.2%) get a better gas contract at its recently idled Titan methanol facility, noting the company had been in talks for a better gas deal for quite some time with little progress.