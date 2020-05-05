Adient (ADNT +5.8% ) pushes higher after the company reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $211M vs. the guidance range of $200M to $210M and consensus mark of $184M.

Adient ended the quarter with $1.64B in cash after turning conservative with its spending.

Right now, all 79 of Adient's plants in China are operating, including locations in Wuhan. However, looking ahead, Adient warns the global automotive industry will experience significantly lower demand for new vehicle sales as a result of the global economic slowdown caused by the pandemic.

