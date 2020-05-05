Sarepta Therapeutics Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETSarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)SRPTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (+194.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.18M (+35.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SRPT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 5 downward.