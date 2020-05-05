Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) slides 7.7% after suspending its stock buyback program and withdraws guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It expects to continue paying its common stock dividend at its current rate.

Q1 adjusted operating EPS of $1.35 missed the consensus estimate of $1.38 and rose from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The company also announced a resolution with the Maine Bureau of Insurance regarding its long-term care business.

Unum America will phase in additional statutory reserves over seven years to address a $2.1B deficiency as of Dec. 31,2018, starting with adding ~$200M-$250M to reserves at the end of this year.

The actions will add margin to Unum America's best estimate assumptions. Unum plans to fund the additional statutory reserves with expected cash flows.

Back to Q1 results:

Unum U.S. adjusted operating income of $261.8M in Q1, up 3.8% Y/Y.

Unum International adjusted operating income of $19.4M, down 33% Y/Y.

Colonial Life adjusted operating income of $81.1M, down 4.8% Y/Y.

Closed Block segment adjusted operating income of $27.7Mvs. $31.0M a year ago.

Book value per common share was $48.21 at March 31, 2020, up from $42.68 at March 31, 2019.

Previously: Unum EPS misses by $0.03, misses on revenue (May 4)