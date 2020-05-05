EXACT Sciences Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETExact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)EXASBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.52 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $347.47M (+114.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EXAS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.