Genuine Parts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETGenuine Parts Company (GPC)GPCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (-14.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.54B (-4.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.