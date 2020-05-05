Wendy's Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.02M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WEN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.