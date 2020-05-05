Cedar Fair Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETCedar Fair, L.P. (FUN)FUNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.72 (-15.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $51.16M (-23.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FUN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.