Office Depot Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)ODPBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.68B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ODP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.