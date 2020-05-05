Discovery A Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETDiscovery, Inc. (DISCA)DISCABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Discovery A (NASDAQ:DISCA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (-3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.71B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DISCA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.