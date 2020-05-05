Bunge Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)BGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bunge (NYSE:BG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+86.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.03B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.