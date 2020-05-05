Aptiv (APTV +1.8% ) trades higher after topping Q1 estimates even with volume down 7% during the quarter.

Adjusted operating income margin was 7.2% vs. 9.7% a year ago, due chiefly to declines in global vehicle production and consumer demand, work stoppages, supply chain disruptions and other adverse global economic impacts.

Aptiv ended the quarter with a cash position of $2.1B.

The company isn't posting Q2 or full-year guidance due to the uncertainty of supply chain interruptions.

