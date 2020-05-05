Scorpio Tankers Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)STNGBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (+70.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $238.41M (+21.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, STNG has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.