Global Payments Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)GPNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.53 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (+67.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 22 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.