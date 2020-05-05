Iamgold says 2020 production could dip below 700K oz.
- Iamgold (IAG -2.2%) slips after reporting a surprise Q1 loss and indicating full-year gold production could fall below 700K oz. due to the COVID-19 crisis.
- The company cut its 2020 output guidance to 685K-740K oz. from its previous outlook for 700K-760K oz. and trimmed its full-year capital spending guidance by $25M to $345M while raising its cost guidance, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,195-$1,245/oz. vs. $1,100-$1,150/oz. previously.
- For Q1, attributable gold production fell 1.7% Y/Y to 170K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,230/oz. sold, 12% higher than the prior-year period.