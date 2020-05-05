Iamgold says 2020 production could dip below 700K oz.

May 05, 2020 12:45 PM ETIAMGOLD Corporation (IAG)IAGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Iamgold (IAG -2.2%) slips after reporting a surprise Q1 loss and indicating full-year gold production could fall below 700K oz. due to the COVID-19 crisis.
  • The company cut its 2020 output guidance to 685K-740K oz. from its previous outlook for 700K-760K oz. and trimmed its full-year capital spending guidance by $25M to $345M while raising its cost guidance, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,195-$1,245/oz. vs. $1,100-$1,150/oz. previously.
  • For Q1, attributable gold production fell 1.7% Y/Y to 170K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $1,230/oz. sold, 12% higher than the prior-year period.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.