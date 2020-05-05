BorgWarner Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETBorgWarner Inc. (BWA)BWABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-51.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (-21.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BWA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.