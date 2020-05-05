Papa John's Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:30 PM ETPapa John's International, Inc. (PZZA)PZZABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $413.61M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.