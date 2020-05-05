LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) gains 6.9% after the homebuilder's April sales were stronger than it had originally expected, given the economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are seeing positive momentum in recent sales trends that leads us to believe the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic may be less severe than we had originally expected," Chairman and CEO Eric Lipar said.

Withdraws 2020 guidance as longer-term impacts to its business are still unclear; expects to issue new annual guidance when it has a better idea on the timing of the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Q1 net income of $1.67 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.25 and improved from 81 cents in the year-ago quarter, as company delivered record closings in January and February.

Q1 home closings of 1,835 rose 49% Y/Y.

Home sales revenue of $454.7M, vs. $432.9M consensus, increased 58% Y/Y; average home sales price of $247,808 was up 5.8%.

