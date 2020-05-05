Neurocrine Biosciences Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)NBIXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (+152.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $226.29M (+63.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NBIX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.