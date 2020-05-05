Global Blood Therapeutics Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETGlobal Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT)GBTBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.55 (-78.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.65M
- Over the last 2 years, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.