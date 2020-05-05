Wynn Resorts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.69 (-205.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $887.81M (-46.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WYNN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.