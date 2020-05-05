Ameriprise Financial Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETAmeriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)AMPBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.93 (+4.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.