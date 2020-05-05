Spirit Airlines Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 Spirit Airlines (SAVE)
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.62 (-173.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $825.68M (-3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAVE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.