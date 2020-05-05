HighPoint Resources (HPR -7.2% ) says Q1 production volumes of 2.9 MMBoe and oil volumes of 1.6M barrels were both ahead of guidance, though capital expenditures were $10M below guidance range at $70M.

Generated EBITDAX of $81M, up 6% Y/Y.

Reduced bank debt by $45M or 32% during the quarter.

In response to the current crude price environment, the Company is reducing planned activity by deferring new drilling and completion activity following the completion of current in progress activity, which concluded in April.

Expects Q2 capital expenditures to total ~$40M.

Anticipates Q2 production to be in the range of about 2.5 to 2.6 MMBoe (~57% is oil), provided HPR does not experience any physical downstream production constraints or shutting.

