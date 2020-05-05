Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (-67.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.01M (-23.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NUS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.