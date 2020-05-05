Lannett Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)LCIBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Lannett (NYSE:LCI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-58.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.55M (-22.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LCI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.