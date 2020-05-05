LightShed Partners has downgraded Disney (DIS -0.4% ) to Sell ahead of the earnings report coming after the closing bell today.

That move comes amid the well known hits to various company businesses coming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney is "stuck in the middle of a perfect storm with no end in sight," analyst Rich Greenfield writes.

The pandemic has resulted in shuttered resorts and movie theaters, and an industrywide advertising slump is taking its toll on the company's media businesses (with a notable bright spot coming from shining subscriber results at streaming offering Disney Plus).

Disney earnings will be fundamentally impaired until there's more confidence around the safety of group experiences, Greenfield says. The company will need to rein in costs and cut back strategic investments in the meantime, and as for the dividend (forward yield of 1.71%), it "should have been cut immediately."

The firm's price target is $85, currently implying 17% downside.