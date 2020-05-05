Esperion Therapeutics Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETEsperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)ESPRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$3.24 (-205.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.39M vs. $145.4M in 1Q19.
- Over the last 2 years, ESPR has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.