Canaccord Genuity starts off coverage on DraftKings (DKNG +2.8% ) with a Buy rating as it becomes the latest firm to point to the significant revenue potential.

The firm thinks by 2026 about two-thirds of the country will live in a state where sports betting is legal.

"Online gambling in countries with more permissive regulatory mindsets has experienced dramatic growth to levels that far outstrip in person wagering. For example, in the UK, online sports betting is ~2.5x larger than the in-person variety, with betting activity per player nearly 5x larger. Three years ago in the US, sports betting was illegal outside of casinos. New Jersey led the way in 2018 by legalizing online sports betting, and to date eight states covering 13.6% of the US population have legalized OSB in some form; we see this expanding to ~65% by 2026."