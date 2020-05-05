Hyatt Hotels Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)HBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $974.86M (-21.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.