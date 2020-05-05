Radian Group Q1 2020 Earnings Preview
May 05, 2020 5:35 PM ET
- Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+4.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $366.38M (+0.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RDN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.